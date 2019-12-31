The Sycamores pick up their eight straight win and start MVC play 1-0 as they beat the Salukis 68-56.
Related Content
- CBB: Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois escapes in OT, beats Indiana State, 76-72
- Indiana State prepares for Eastern Illinois
- ISU softball falls to Southern Illinois
- McGuire pilots Western Illinois to 45-0 win at Indiana State
- Keys 4 TDs spark Indiana State past Eastern Illinois, 55-41
- ISU baseball beats Illinois State
- ISU men pound Illinois State
- Scott leads the way, Indiana St. thrashes Illinois St. 84-54
- Pippen, Lloyd Jr. lead S. Illinois past Indiana St. 79-57
Scroll for more content...