Brycen Graber Sets New Indiana All-Time Assists Record

Recording nine assists in Barr-Reeve's 69-39 win over Shakamak, Senior Brycen Graber now has 783 lifetime assists and moves into first place in the Indiana High School Basketball All-Time Assists Category.
The Barr-Reeve Senior Guard has put his name in the IHSAA Record Books.
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 11:58 PM
