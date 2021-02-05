At the 4A, Terre Haute North sectional Brownsburg beat the Terre Haute South girls 60-33.
Lady Braves season comes to an end
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:46 PM
Related Content
- Brownsburg girls pound TH South
- TH South wins sectional title, beating Brownsburg
- South comes up a second short against Brownsburg
- Braves drop 8th game against Brownsburg
- TH North girls pound South Vermillion
- Noblesville pounds TH South
- Northview pounds South Vermillion
- Northview pounds TH South
- South Vermillion pounds North Vermillion
- Linton girls pound Eastern Greene
Scroll for more content...