Brownsburg girls pound TH South

Lady Braves season comes to an end

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:46 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

At the 4A, Terre Haute North sectional Brownsburg beat the Terre Haute South girls 60-33.

