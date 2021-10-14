Brownsburg beats THS in volleyball sectionals

4A, seventh-ranked Brownsburg beat Terre Haute South volleyball 3-0 in sectionals.
Lady Braves season comes to an end
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 11:39 PM
