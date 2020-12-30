Greencastle senior Brody Whitaker was named the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player for this years Wabash Valley Classic. The Marian signee averaged over 21 points per game in guiding the Tiger Cubs to the championship.
Greencastle senior averaged over 21 points per game
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 10:36 PM
Related Content
- Brody Whitaker named Most Outstanding Player at the Classic
- Behind Whitaker Greencastle beats South Putnam
- Jalen Moore named player of the week
- Jordan Barnes named MVC Most Improved Player
- Tyreke Key named MVC Most Improved Player
- Valley Classic Cross Country
- North's Classic winning streak continues
- North returns to Classic championship
- Washington dominates All-Star Classic
- Wabash Valley Classic Championship Game
Scroll for more content...