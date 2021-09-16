Brodie Crowe named new boys basketball coach at Shakamak

Former Shakamak star Brodie Crowe has been named the Lakers new boys basketball coach. Crowe has been an assistant with the Lakers since 2015. The 2013 Shakamak graduate was a thousand point scorer during his career.
Crowe was a standout at Shakamak
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:58 PM
