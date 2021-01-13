Brian Smith picks up 100th career win in Loogootee road victory at Vincennes Lincoln

1A, fifth-ranked Loogootee girls basketball team won 47-46 at Vincennes Lincoln. The victory gave Lady Lions head coach Brian Smith his 100th career win.
Lady Lions earn big road victory
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 11:38 AM
