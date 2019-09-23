Brian Moore reaches 200 wins

Friday the Parke Heritage football team imrpoved to 5-0 on the season with a 51-0 win at Eastern Greene. The victory was the 200th in Brian Moore's coaching career. He became just the 20th coach in Indian High School football history to reach 200 wins.
