Brian Crabtree earns coaching honor

Tuesday North Vermillion's Brian Crabtree was named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week. Crabtree's Falcons last Friday handed Parke Heritage their first loss of the season 42-36. This is the first time in Crabtree's 15-year coaching career that he's earned this honor.
