The Terre Haute Braves soccer team traveled to Newburgh, IN this afternoon to take on the Castle Knights.
Related Content
- Braves vs. Knights Soccer
- South tennis wins Braves Invite
- Sullivan falls at Lady Braves Softball Bash
- Braves, Sackett shut out West Vigo
- Northview soccer sweeps WIC
- Mixed results for Valley teams in Braves Bash
- IHSAA announces soccer sectional pairings
- Keuchel gets 1st win with Braves in 5-3 victory over Cubs
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- TH North girls soccer beats Bloomington South
Scroll for more content...