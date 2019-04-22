WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute South softball defeated West Vigo 3-0 on Monday night.
The Braves were led by pitcher Lauren Sackett. The sophomore threw a complete game shutout, striking out 16 batters and allowing just three hits.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights from the Braves' win.
Related Content
- Braves, Sackett shut out West Vigo
- Lauren Sackett helps THS softbal beat West Vigo
- West Vigo boys soccer shuts out Sullivan
- West Vigo softball shuts out Shakamak
- West Vigo @ South Putnam
- Greencastle boys stifle West Vigo
- Greencastle girls control West Vigo
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- West Vigo @ South Putnam girls
- Paris girls roll West Vigo
Scroll for more content...