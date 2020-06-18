Brady Shoemaker retiring from baseball

Former Northview and ISU star Brady Shoemaker is calling it a career. At the age of 33 he's retiring from baseball. He was drafted in 2009 by the White Sox. He spent time in both the White Sox and Marlins minor league systems, making it as high as Triple-A.
Wabash Valley standout drafted by White Sox in 2009
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 11:15 PM
