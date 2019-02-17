Boys basketball sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (IHSAA) - Four hundred (400) teams were drawn today and placed into brackets for the 109th Annual IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament presented by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.

Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, February 26, and run through Saturday, March 2, with the regional round slated for March 9 and semi‐states on March 16. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 23.

-----

12. Brownsburg (6)

G1: Brownsburg vs. Plainfield. Tues

G2: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Terre Haute North Vigo. Tues

G3: Avon vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Mooresville vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

26. Owen Valley (6)

G1: South Vermillion vs. Edgewood. Tues

G2: Owen Valley vs. Northview. Tues

G3: West Vigo vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Brown County vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

31. Washington (6)

G1: Pike Central vs. Washington. Tues

G2: Southridge vs. Sullivan. Tues

G3: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

47. North Daviess (6)

G1: Eastern Greene vs. North Daviess. Tues

G2: Mitchell vs. Linton‐Stockton. Tues

G3: South Knox vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: North Knox vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

53. North Vermillion (5)

G1: Faith Christian vs. Riverton Parke. Tues

G2: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion. Fri

G3: Attica vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

57. Clay City (6)

G1: White River Valley vs. Shakamak. Tues

G2: Bloomfield vs. Eminence. Tues

G3: North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Clay City vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

63. Loogootee (6)

G1: Loogootee vs. Vincennes Rivet. Tues

G2: Orleans vs. Shoals. Tues

G3: Barr‐Reeve vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Washington Catholic vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat