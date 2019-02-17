Boys basketball sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (IHSAA) - Four hundred (400) teams were drawn today and placed into brackets for the 109th Annual IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament presented by the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever.
Sectional games are scheduled to begin Tuesday, February 26, and run through Saturday, March 2, with the regional round slated for March 9 and semi‐states on March 16. The four state championship games that make up the state finals will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, March 23.
-----
12. Brownsburg (6)
G1: Brownsburg vs. Plainfield. Tues
G2: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Terre Haute North Vigo. Tues
G3: Avon vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Mooresville vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
26. Owen Valley (6)
G1: South Vermillion vs. Edgewood. Tues
G2: Owen Valley vs. Northview. Tues
G3: West Vigo vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Brown County vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
31. Washington (6)
G1: Pike Central vs. Washington. Tues
G2: Southridge vs. Sullivan. Tues
G3: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
47. North Daviess (6)
G1: Eastern Greene vs. North Daviess. Tues
G2: Mitchell vs. Linton‐Stockton. Tues
G3: South Knox vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: North Knox vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
53. North Vermillion (5)
G1: Faith Christian vs. Riverton Parke. Tues
G2: Parke Heritage vs. North Vermillion. Fri
G3: Attica vs. Winner of G1. Fri
Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat
57. Clay City (6)
G1: White River Valley vs. Shakamak. Tues
G2: Bloomfield vs. Eminence. Tues
G3: North Central (Farmersburg) vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Clay City vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
63. Loogootee (6)
G1: Loogootee vs. Vincennes Rivet. Tues
G2: Orleans vs. Shoals. Tues
G3: Barr‐Reeve vs. Winner of G1. Fri
G4: Washington Catholic vs. Winner of G2. Fri
Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat
Related Content
- Boys basketball sectional pairings
- IHSAA announces soccer sectional pairings
- Girls high school basketball sectional luncheon
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
- THN-THS girls basketball sectional preview
- TH South boys basketball preview
- TH North boys basketball preview
- West Vigo boys basketball preview
- TH North boys golf wins sectionals
- TH South boys tennis wins sectional title