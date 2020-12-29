Bloomington South advanced on to the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic championship game thanks to a three at the buzzer from Trevor Taylor to beat Sullivan 46-43.
Panthers advance on to Classic championship
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 10:50 PM
Related Content
- Bloomington South wins at buzzer over Sullivan
- TH North @ Bloomington South
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Bloomington South beats Northview
- Bloomington South beats Kouts
- Bloomington South beats South Vermillion
- Bloomington South volleyball wins at TH North
- Bloomington North beats TH South
- Bloomington South volleyball rallies to win at Terre Haute South
- TH South ready for Bloomington South
Scroll for more content...