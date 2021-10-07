Bloomington South girls soccer tops TH North

State ranked Bloomington South beat the Terre Haute North girls soccer team in sectional semifinal action 2-0.
Lady Patriots drop sectional opener
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:41 PM
