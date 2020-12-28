Bloomington South beats South Vermillion

In the first quarterfinal at the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic Bloomington South beat South Vermillion 56-35.
Pantheres advance to semifinals
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 9:55 PM
