Bloomington South beats Kouts

Bloomington South handed 1A, second ranked Kouts their first loss of the seaon with a 50-41 win at the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Panthers win 50-41
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 11:07 PM
