Bloomington North beats TH South on PK's

Bloomington North stopped three of four shots by Terre Haute South girls soccer in penalty kicks to win 1-0 over the Lady Braves in sectional semifinals.
Lady Braves season comes to an end
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 11:41 PM
