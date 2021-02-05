Bloomfield wins sectional semifinal game

Bloomfield beat WRV 65-45. They'll face North Central Saturday in the sectional championship.
Lady Cardinals knock off WRV
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 11:47 PM
