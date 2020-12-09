Bloomfield wins on the road at North Central

Behind 23 points from Kylee Shelton the Bloomfield girls basketball team won at North Central 71-69,
Lady Cardinals top Lady T-Birds
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 11:36 PM
