The Bloomfield volleyball team will try to win their first semi-state title since 1997 Saturday when they take on 1A top-ranked Trinity Lutheran in a semi-state matchup at Columbus East.
Lady Cardinals one win from state finals
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 11:04 PM
Related Content
- Bloomfield volleyball ready for semi-state
- Volleyball: Bloomfield vs. Trinity Lutheran Semi-State
- Volleyball: Bloomfield vs. Eminence
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at WRV
- Bloomfield looking for first semi-state title in 22 years
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at North Central
- Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title
- Shakamak baseball ready for semi-state
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- Loogootee volleyball ready for regionals
Scroll for more content...