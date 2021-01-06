Bloomfield opens Greene County Invitational with a win

The Bloomfield boys basketball team Wednesday returned to the court for the first time since December 12th. The 1A, third-ranked Cardinals beat WRV 80-62 in the Greene County Invitational.
Cardinals play first game since Dec. 12th
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 10:38 PM
