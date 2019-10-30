Bloomfield looking for first semi-state title in 22 years

The Bloomfield volleyball team faces top-ranked Trinity Lutheran Saturday at the 1A Jasper semi-state. A win would give the Lady Cardinals their first semi-state title since 1997.
