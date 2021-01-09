Bloomfield beat Eastern Greene 55-40 to advance on to the finals at the Greene County Invitational.
Cardinals top T-Birds
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 12:13 AM
Related Content
- Bloomfield beats Eastern Greene
- Bloomfield pounds Eastern Greene
- Eastern Greene beats Eminence
- Mitchell beats Eastern Greene
- Eastern Greene beats North Knox
- Bloomfield beats Orleans
- Bloomfield girls beat Shoals
- Sullivan girls beat Bloomfield
- Dugger Union beats Bloomfield
- Orleans beats Bloomfield girls
Scroll for more content...