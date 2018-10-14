CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Bloomfield volleyball won the sectional championship at Clay City with a 3-1 win over the host Eels.
Related Content
- Bloomfield beats Clay City in sectional
- Bloomfield handles Clay City
- Bloomfield wins sectionals
- Bloomfield beats Orleans
- TH North boys beat Bloomfield
- Bloomfield beats Lighthouse Christian Academy
- Linton girls beat Clay City
- West Vigo beats Clay City
- Shakamak softball beats Clay City
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
Scroll for more content...