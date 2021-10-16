Bloomfield beats North Central 3-0 to win the WRV Sectional Championship.
Cardinals sweep the Thunderbirds in straight sets.
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 11:41 PM
Related Content
- Bloomfield Volleyball Wins Fourth Straight Sectional Title
- Bloomfield girls basketball wins third straight sectional
- Bloomfield wins sectionals
- South Knox wins sectional straight sectional title
- TH South girls tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
- TH South boys tennis wins fourth straight sectional title
- Bloomfield Claims Their Fourth Sectional Title in Six Years
- North Vermillion wins fourth straight sectional championship
- Casey-Westfield wins fourth straight LIC Title
- Bloomfield volleyball wins at WRV
Scroll for more content...