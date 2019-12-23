Blackford rallies from 11 down in the second half to win 57-54 in overtime over Southridge in game two at the Old National Bank Holiday Classic.
Related Content
- Blackford rallies to win in OT over Southridge
- Linton ready for defending state champs Southridge
- Washington drops tight game against Southridge
- Linton ready to take on Southridge
- Loogootee girls win in OT at Washington
- South Vermillion wins in OT at West Vigo
- Washington girls beat Vincennes Lincoln in OT
- Rick's Rallies
- Rick's Rallies
- Rick's Rallies
Scroll for more content...