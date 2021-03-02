Terre Haute North has hired Billy Blundell has their new head football coach. Blundell is a North grad, who played QB two years for the Patriots. He's spent the last 17 years as a member of the North coaching staff.
Former Patriot taking over his alma mater
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:51 PM
Related Content
- Billy Blundell named new THN football coach
- Northview-THN football preview
- Longtime THN softball coach Jack Kirchner retiring
- THN drops sectional opener
- THN softball beats Martinsville
- Northview baseball beats THN
- Scott Lawson to be next THN baseball coach
- Mike Allen retiring as THN girls basketball coach
- THN-Northview football ready for week one clash
- THN-THS football and basketball series moving back to ISU
Scroll for more content...