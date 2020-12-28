Big second half pushes Greencastle to win over Parke Heritage

Greencastle outscored Parke Heritage by 13 in the second half to win 63-51 over Parke Heritage in the quarterfinals of the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic.
Tiger Cubs advance to Classic Final Four
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 10:59 PM
