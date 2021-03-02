Big 4th quarter carries Sullivan to win over Washington

Sullivan outscored Washington by 15 in the final quarter to win their sectional opener 66-57 over Washington.
Arrows win sectional opener
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 11:53 PM
