Bettag and Dailey share special bond

For the last three years Terre Haute North defensive coordinator Alex Bettag has coached safety Jack Dailey. The two have a very special relationship that actually started almost a decade ago.

As a player at Indiana State Alex borrowed a Sycamore flag at a road game in 2011 from Jack and his family. The two didn't know each other at the time. Recently that memory came up on a Terre Haute North football bus road trip. The two connected the dots and realized it was them in the encounter nine years ago.

For his senior speech Jack gave Alex the ISU flag he borrowed back in 2011 with Alex's college number and his high school number on it.