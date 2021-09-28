Belmont joining MVC

The Missouri Valley Conference announced Tuesday that Belmont University has joined the league. Bruins athletics will begin competing during the 2022-2023 athletic season. With Belmont being one of the top men's basketball mid major programs and the MVC being one of the premiere mid major conferences it appears to be a perfect fit between the two.
Bruins to compete starting in 2022-2023 season
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 6:36 PM
