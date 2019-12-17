Second ranked Vincennes University men's basketball team got 27 points from former Terre Haute South star Craig porter in a 76-62 win over Bosco Institute.
Related Content
- Behind career-high from Craig Porter VU beats Bosco Institute
- Craig Porter helps VU win
- Craig Porter shining for Terre Haute South
- Craig Porter receiving big preseason recognition
- Porter and Moore Participate in the VU Jamboree
- Craig Porter named Supreme 15 Senior All-State team
- Jalen Moore and Craig Porter succeeding at JUCO level
- Craig Porter recognized as one of top JUCO basketball players in nation
- VU men's basketball celebrates NJCAA National Title
- Lee's career-high lifts ISU women's hoops
Scroll for more content...