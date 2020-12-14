Behind Haley Rose's big night, Linton rolls past North Central

2A, top ranked Linton girls basketball team beat North Central 76-25 to improve to 9-0 on the season. Senior Haley Rose scored 25 points to reach the 1,000 point club.
Linton stays perfect on the season
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 11:13 PM
