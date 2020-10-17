Bedford North Lawrence XC Regional Results

Northview Lady Knights win their program's first Regional Title
Northview Boys finish in second and move on to Semi-State
Video Courtesy: @THSouthSports
Northview Boys and Girls dominate at BNL. Terre Haute North & South have strong showings as well.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|160645
|5339
|DuPage
|20277
|595
|Lake
|19077
|501
|Will
|16321
|414
|Kane
|14925
|338
|Winnebago
|8580
|163
|St. Clair
|7430
|210
|Madison
|6650
|152
|Champaign
|5596
|28
|McHenry
|5396
|120
|Peoria
|4136
|59
|McLean
|3815
|30
|Unassigned
|3623
|260
|Rock Island
|3544
|87
|Sangamon
|3293
|54
|Kankakee
|3089
|78
|Kendall
|2382
|27
|Macon
|2371
|48
|Tazewell
|2334
|45
|LaSalle
|2100
|58
|DeKalb
|2006
|42
|Coles
|1730
|38
|Williamson
|1655
|57
|Boone
|1562
|24
|Adams
|1525
|14
|Clinton
|1515
|23
|Vermilion
|1444
|7
|Jackson
|1410
|25
|Randolph
|1107
|14
|Whiteside
|1087
|21
|Effingham
|1044
|3
|Knox
|1029
|9
|Ogle
|1001
|7
|Jefferson
|840
|43
|Grundy
|838
|7
|Monroe
|829
|27
|Bureau
|827
|16
|Marion
|814
|11
|Franklin
|801
|6
|Morgan
|786
|24
|Henry
|785
|5
|Christian
|747
|25
|Stephenson
|746
|7
|Union
|713
|25
|Macoupin
|703
|8
|McDonough
|621
|15
|Crawford
|608
|6
|Fayette
|597
|17
|Shelby
|563
|8
|Lee
|562
|1
|Woodford
|534
|10
|Logan
|526
|4
|Livingston
|517
|9
|Montgomery
|511
|14
|Douglas
|470
|8
|Saline
|468
|7
|Jersey
|446
|21
|Cass
|445
|11
|Iroquois
|439
|19
|Bond
|432
|9
|Warren
|432
|6
|Wayne
|422
|9
|Perry
|394
|16
|Jo Daviess
|392
|5
|Fulton
|364
|0
|Carroll
|336
|7
|Moultrie
|333
|5
|Richland
|306
|14
|Lawrence
|302
|8
|Johnson
|298
|0
|Washington
|271
|1
|Hancock
|270
|3
|Clay
|268
|11
|Greene
|260
|15
|Clark
|247
|6
|Cumberland
|246
|5
|Jasper
|237
|10
|Pike
|230
|2
|White
|228
|1
|Mason
|225
|1
|De Witt
|219
|3
|Pulaski
|218
|1
|Mercer
|205
|6
|Wabash
|200
|5
|Piatt
|195
|0
|Ford
|162
|9
|Menard
|156
|1
|Edgar
|136
|8
|Massac
|136
|2
|Marshall
|132
|3
|Alexander
|105
|1
|Hamilton
|103
|2
|Gallatin
|101
|2
|Henderson
|95
|0
|Brown
|94
|0
|Edwards
|93
|0
|Scott
|88
|0
|Putnam
|81
|0
|Schuyler
|78
|1
|Stark
|78
|2
|Calhoun
|67
|0
|Hardin
|49
|0
|Pope
|36
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|24034
|777
|Lake
|12528
|346
|St. Joseph
|8433
|151
|Elkhart
|8039
|128
|Allen
|7542
|219
|Hamilton
|5759
|112
|Vanderburgh
|5225
|48
|Tippecanoe
|3377
|13
|Monroe
|3117
|38
|Hendricks
|3068
|128
|Johnson
|2885
|127
|Porter
|2798
|47
|Clark
|2722
|57
|Delaware
|2667
|73
|Vigo
|2343
|32
|Cass
|2185
|17
|Madison
|2158
|86
|LaPorte
|2008
|52
|Warrick
|1790
|60
|Floyd
|1667
|65
|Kosciusko
|1620
|20
|Howard
|1530
|66
|Bartholomew
|1343
|57
|Dubois
|1302
|21
|Marshall
|1261
|26
|Boone
|1158
|48
|Grant
|1141
|39
|Henry
|1139
|27
|Hancock
|1098
|44
|Wayne
|1093
|19
|Noble
|1074
|33
|Jackson
|1010
|11
|Morgan
|889
|40
|Dearborn
|854
|28
|Daviess
|805
|31
|Gibson
|794
|9
|Clinton
|783
|15
|Shelby
|757
|29
|LaGrange
|748
|14
|Harrison
|716
|24
|Lawrence
|714
|32
|Putnam
|678
|15
|Knox
|647
|10
|DeKalb
|643
|11
|Posey
|631
|3
|Steuben
|558
|8
|Montgomery
|548
|22
|White
|545
|15
|Miami
|540
|4
|Fayette
|531
|15
|Jasper
|495
|4
|Greene
|493
|36
|Scott
|493
|13
|Decatur
|489
|39
|Adams
|432
|5
|Clay
|405
|6
|Whitley
|404
|6
|Ripley
|400
|8
|Sullivan
|394
|12
|Wells
|392
|5
|Orange
|366
|24
|Starke
|362
|7
|Jennings
|354
|13
|Huntington
|353
|5
|Wabash
|350
|9
|Franklin
|349
|25
|Spencer
|348
|6
|Washington
|339
|2
|Jefferson
|321
|4
|Fulton
|320
|2
|Randolph
|312
|8
|Carroll
|305
|13
|Pike
|303
|9
|Perry
|269
|14
|Jay
|267
|6
|Tipton
|258
|23
|Fountain
|257
|3
|Parke
|202
|2
|Newton
|197
|11
|Owen
|195
|1
|Vermillion
|191
|1
|Martin
|187
|0
|Rush
|181
|4
|Blackford
|176
|3
|Crawford
|138
|1
|Pulaski
|131
|1
|Brown
|125
|3
|Ohio
|109
|7
|Benton
|100
|0
|Union
|94
|0
|Switzerland
|79
|0
|Warren
|65
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|233