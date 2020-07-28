Barr-Reeve/North Knox Basketball Scrimmage

Tuesday the Barr-Reeve boys basketball team defeated North Knox 95-53 in a scrimmage.
Vikings beat Warriors
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 10:50 PM
