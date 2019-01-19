Barr-Reeve wins the Buggy Bowl

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Barr-Reeve basketball defeated North Daviess 49-42 for the Vikings' eighth consecutive Buggy Bowl win.
Keegan O'Neill led all scorers with 17 points.
