Barr-Reeve wins overtime thriller against Memorial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - After suffering their first loss of the season on Friday night, the Barr-Reeve Vikings responded with a major win. The class A no. 2 Vikings defeated 3A no. 9 Evansville Memorial 59-53 in overtime at the Ford Center in Evansville.

Gabe Gladish had 14 points for Barr-Reeve in the win.