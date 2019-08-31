Barr-Reeve vs. LCC Volleyball

The Barr-Reeve Vikings faced off with LCC in the Central Catholic Volleyball Invite Championship game.
Barr-Reeve wins in straight sets; 25-20 & 25-18.
