Barr-Reeve volleyball wins five-game thriller over Loogootee

Two of the top high school volleyball teams in the Wabash Valley faced each other Thursday as Barr-Reeve hosted Loogootee. The Lady Vikings came out on top 3-2 over the Lady Lions. Barr-Reeve hasn't loss to their rivals since 2012.
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 11:45 PM
