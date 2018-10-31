The Barr-Reeve volleyball team Saturday will face Pioneer in the 1A state finals. The Lady Vikings won the 1A state championship since 2013.
Related Content
- Barr-Reeve volleyball ready for 1A state title match
- Barr-Reeve dominates Linton
- Eastern Greene @ Barr-Reeve
- Barr-Reeve beats Shoals
- Barr-Reeve sweeps sectional
- Barr-Reeve rallies for a regional title
- State ranked Barr-Reeve volleyball opens season with a win
- Barr-Reeve wins at Washington
- Barr-Reeve/Loogootee basketball preview
- Barr-Reeve wins Buggy Bowl
Scroll for more content...