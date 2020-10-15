Barr-Reeve volleyball pounds Southridge

The Barr-Reeve volleyball team opened sectionals with a 3-0 win over Southridge.
Lady Vikings win sectional opener
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 11:39 PM
