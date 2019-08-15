Clear
Barr-Reeve volleyball knows they have a target on them this year

Lady Vikings are defending 1A state champs

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

There are three things you can count on in life. Death, taxes and Barr-Reeve volleyball winning. The program has never had a losing season. They had 45 straight winning campaigns and 46 in a row seems a lock this year. The Lady Vikings return almost their entire team that won the 1A state championship one season ago.

