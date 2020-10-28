Barr-Reeve volleyball counting on experience at semi-state

This Saturday the Barr-Reeve volleyball team will face Heritage Christian in a 2A semi-state matchup at Jasper. The Lady Vikings will be counting on six seniors and an experience team that will be making their third straight appearance at semi-state.
Vikings return to semi-state for the third year in a row
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 6:57 PM
