Bullseye not bothering Barr-Reeve volleyball

The Barr-Reeve volleyball team has been impressive during the sectional and regional rounds. The Lady Vikings haven't lost a game yet. The defending state champs will try to win back to back semi-state titles Saturday when they face Heritage Christian at the 2A Columbus East semi-state.
