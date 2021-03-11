Barr-Reeve seniors ready to add to their legacy

This Saturday 1A, top ranked Barr-Reeve will be looking to win another regional championshp. The Vikings face Trinity Lutheran in a regional semifinal at Loogootee.
Viking seniors are 100-11
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 6:35 PM
