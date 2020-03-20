Barr-Reeve selected to play in 2020 Hall of Fame Classic

The Barr-Reeve boys basketball team has been picked to play in the 2020 Hall of Fame Classic. It's often regarded as the most prestigous regular season tourney in the state. This marks the first time the Vikings will play in this event. Barr-Reeve has been the winningest program in the state over the last 15 years. Barr-Reeve will take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in a rematch of the 2019, 1A state finals.