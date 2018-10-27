Barr-Reeve rolls through semi-state

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - A year after losing in semi-state, Barr-Reeve volleyball returned and surpassed last year's achievements. The Vikings defeated Indianapolis Lutheran in straight sets at the class A Jasper semi-state.
Click on the video to see Sports 10's highlights and reaction from the match.
