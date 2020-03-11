Barr-Reeve looking to continue domination at Loogootee

This Saturday the 1A, top ranked Barr-Reeve boys basketball team will be in action at the Loogootee regional against Crothersville. The Vikings have had a lot of success at Jack Butcher Arena going 48-3 in the last 14 years at Loogootee.
