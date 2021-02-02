Barr-Reeve girls win sectional opener

The Barr-Reeve girls basketball team opened sectionals with a 59-29 win over Washington Catholic.
Lady Vikings top Washington Catholic
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 11:41 PM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 11:42 PM
